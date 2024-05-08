English
Legendary Magic card sold for $3 million

The mystery buyer shattered previous records for the purchase of an Alpha Black Lotus.

Black Lotus, by far the most sought-after card among Magic collectors and part of the instantly legendary power nine from the alpha, beta and unlimited series. A card that has always been worth a lot of money and has now broken new records.

The latest sale of a Black Lotus in absolute mint condition from the alpha series went for a whopping $3 million when it changed hands and was bought by an anonymous collector.

Do you have a Black Lotus in your drawer at home?

