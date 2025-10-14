Legendary illustrator Drew Struzan dead at 78

HQ

The legendary artist Drew Struzan has passed away at 78 years of age. He leaves behind a truly amazing legacy and during his long career he worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, and crafted some truly amazing pieces. From Star Wars to Indiana Jones as well as Back to the Future, Blade Runner, The Thing and countless others.

Though Struzan officially retired back in 2008, with the poster for the fourth Indiana Jones movie being his last official work, he still continued to create and attend shows. Earlier this year, Struzan's wife revealed that he's been suffering from Alzheimer's, which eventually made it impossible for him to continue producing or signing any new artwork. His legacy, however, will forever live on - work that defined generations of movie fans.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must tell you that Drew Struzan has moved on from this world as of yesterday, October 13th. I feel it is important that you all know how many times he expressed to me the joy he felt knowing how much you appreciated his art"

Rest in peace.