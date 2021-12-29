HQ

The NFL has shared the unfortunate news that the legendary coach and commentator John Madden has passed away at the age of 85. Known for being a renowned figure in the American football scene, and also the very person that EA's game series based on the sport was named after, Madden's death will be one that affects many in the sporting world.

To pay tribute to Madden, EA has released a short statement via its Twitter account, which reads:

"Today, we lost a hero. John Madden was synonymous with the sport of football for more than 50 years. His knowledge of the game was second only to his love for it, and his appreciation for everyone that ever stepped on the gridiron. A humble champion, a willing teacher, and forever a coach. Our hearts and sympathies go out to John's family, friends, and millions of fans. He will be greatly missed, always remembered, and never forgotten."