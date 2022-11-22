Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom age rated in Korea

HQ

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the sequel to the Nintendo Switch gem The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, is set to launch in May next year, and now it looks like it's actually going to keep that release date. At least if we're to believe the age rating from the Korean Institute.

That's right, the aforementioned adventure has had its content reviewed for an appropriate age limit, and this of course suggests that the game is close enough to a complete state that it can already have outside agencies conduct surveys to assess what will be offered in the finished product.

The age recommendation from the Korean side, by the way, was 12+ years as there is mild violence where the player can cause harm to other "living" beings.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is scheduled for release on May 12, 2023.