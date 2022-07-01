Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal gets a brand new trailer

HQ

As you might know, there is currently a Legend of Mana animé series being made, based on the popular Square Enix franchise. It is called Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal, and was supposed to premiere sometime later this year.

However, thanks to a new trailer, we now know that Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal will be released in October. The trailer also gives us an opportunity to meet some of the cast, besides the main character Shiloh, and we also get to see more from both Elazul and Pearl. Check it out below.

Thanks Siliconera