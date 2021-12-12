Legend of Mana remastered edition is available on iOS and Android now

HQ

Back in February this year, we were told that a remastered version of Legend of Mana was coming to PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch on June 24. It seems that Square Enix hopes to expand the audience for this HD version further as the Japanese publisher has announced that Legend of Mana remastered has been made available on the App Store and Google Play.

As stated in the press release, the HD version of Legend of Mana "features remastered visuals and a rearrangement of selected songs from the beautiful soundtrack". The mini-game "Ring Ring Land" is also included.

Will you download Legend of Mana for your mobile device?

Thanks, gematsu