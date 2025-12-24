Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender gets theatrical release pulled

Avatar: The Last Airbender fans have been hungry for some time unless they've been willing to dredge through the Netflix series. A new film is coming out next year, continuing the stories of Aang and his team Avatar as they face a new villain and continue to restore peace throughout the four nations.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, it seems there has been a big change in the release plans for Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender. Instead of having a theatrical release in theatres next October, the movie will instead arrive exclusively on Paramount+. The same is true for Avatar: Seven Heavens, the new animated series from the IP.

Also, some new voice cast members have been announced, perhaps to soften the blow that Avatar won't be available to watch in the big screen unless we're talking James Cameron's blue people. Taika Waititi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Dee Bradley Baker, Peta Sergeant, Freida Pinto and Ke Huy Quan are lining out the voice cast alongside the likes of Dave Bautista, Eric Nam, Steven Yeun, and more.

Dee Bradley Baker's involvement should be especially fun for Avatar fans, as he voiced both Appa and Momo in the original series, and is therefore likely to be reprising his roles here.