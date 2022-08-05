Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Legally Blonde 3 is not dead, confirms Reese Witherspoon

      The actress stated that Top Gun: Maverick has inspired what the sequel may look like.

      Back in 2018, Reese Witherspoon was negotiating to make a sequel to Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde. Two years later, it was clear that the film would be released in May this year, but as we now know, that was never the case. However, in an interview with USA Today, she confirmed that the film idea has not been scrapped, but rather taken new inspiration from Top Gun: Maverick.

      "I'm still hoping that 'Legally Blonde 3' is gonna come together in the right way," said Witherspoon. "It's just like 'Top Gun': They waited a long time to make another version of that movie, and I loved the nostalgia piece they incorporated in it. So definitely that gave us a lot of inspiration about what we would want to do with Elle Woods and make sure that we had all those same touchstones that mattered to people (back) then."

      A premiere date for the third installation in the film series has not yet been set.

