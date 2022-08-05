Legally Blonde 3 is not dead, confirms Reese Witherspoon

HQ

Back in 2018, Reese Witherspoon was negotiating to make a sequel to Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde. Two years later, it was clear that the film would be released in May this year, but as we now know, that was never the case. However, in an interview with USA Today, she confirmed that the film idea has not been scrapped, but rather taken new inspiration from Top Gun: Maverick.

"I'm still hoping that 'Legally Blonde 3' is gonna come together in the right way," said Witherspoon. "It's just like 'Top Gun': They waited a long time to make another version of that movie, and I loved the nostalgia piece they incorporated in it. So definitely that gave us a lot of inspiration about what we would want to do with Elle Woods and make sure that we had all those same touchstones that mattered to people (back) then."

A premiere date for the third installation in the film series has not yet been set.