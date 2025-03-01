Legal hurdles prevent Spider-Man from appearing in Daredevil: Born Again

HQ

The upcoming Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again will not feature Spider-Man due to complex legal arrangements between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures. Brad Winderbaum, a Marvel executive, highlighted that while Marvel can include Spider-Man in films through their agreement with Sony, the television rights for live-action portrayals remain with Sony. This restricts Spider-Man's appearances in Marvel's Disney+ series. ​

Despite this limitation, "Daredevil: Born Again" acknowledges Spider-Man's existence within its narrative. In the second episode, Wilson Fisk (Kingpin) references "a kid dressed like a spider," subtly nodding to the web-slinger's presence in the shared universe. ​

While fans eagerly anticipate a team-up between Charlie Cox's Daredevil and Tom Holland's Spider-Man, such a collaboration would currently be confined to the cinematic realm, given the existing rights agreements.​