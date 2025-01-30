Legal battle with Blake Lively may have killed Justin Baldoni's Pac-Man movie

The It Ends With Us saga has been fascinating to watch unfold, as actors Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively trade blows and continue to drag each other's names through the mud. The whole situation has elevated to a degree where it's completely unclear who is in the wrong or if there's a right person, but what we do know is that it could lead to a legal battle where damages exceed $250 million, perhaps more if there are additional parties involved, like Lively's husband Ryan Reynolds.

What does also seem to be certain is that the ongoing legal proceedings and the whole It Ends With Us drama has likely put a bullet through the back of the head of Baldoni's plan to make a Pac-Man movie. The Hollywood Reporter has stated that in August last year, Baldoni sent a message to his PR team claiming that he is to direct a Pac-Man film, with this movie being in development since 2022, however that may no longer be the case.

THR adds that over the past few days, the feuding with Lively is said to have cost Baldoni "three jobs and hundreds of millions of dollars". The belief is that Pac-Man is among this trio as Baldoni and his Wayfarer Studios production company have also been dropped by their agent, the massive WME.

There has been no confirmation from Bandai Namco on this just yet, but this does just seem to be the next phase of the ongoing It Ends With Us fiasco that has included sexual harassment allegations, a so-called smear campaign, and the pair trading blows by sharing messages and footage from behind-the-scenes of the film.