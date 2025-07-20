Legacy of the Forge: The new Kingdom Come II expansion digs into Henry's past

HQ

More adventure awaits in Warhorse Studios' critically acclaimed Kingdom Come: Deliverance II. The studio's PR manager has officially announced the next expansion, Legacy of the Forge, which will focus on Henry's origins—and, unsurprisingly, offer a deeper and more refined blacksmithing system.

More details will be unveiled during Gamescom this August, and speculation is already heating up about a possible launch shortly after the event. Expectations are understandably sky-high after the release of Brushes With Death earlier this year, and fans are eagerly waiting to see what's next in store.

