Legacy of the Forge brings extensive home customization to Kingdom Come II

During Gamescom's Opening Night Live, Warhorse Studios and Deep Silver presented the much-anticipated expansion for Kingdom Come: Deliverance II - Legacy of the Forge. Players will continue Henry's journey in Kuttenberg, where he takes over and rebuilds his late father's legendary smithy, aiming to rise through the ranks of the local blacksmiths' guild.

The expansion introduces a mix of new daily tasks that generate income - money that can be poured into a deep home-building feature. Warhorse promises over 136 million ways to customize Henry's new home: the forge, private quarters, and surrounding areas can all be tailored down to the smallest detail. Beyond looks alone, the choice of design also seems to impact gameplay on a deeper level, adding meaningful consequences rather than just cosmetic flair.

The expansion launches on September 9 for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. Owners of the Expansion Pass or Gold Edition will get the DLC at no extra cost. With this almost Sims-like level of building freedom, Legacy of the Forge adds a fresh dynamic to the medieval RPG - blending gritty realism with creative expression, making home-building nearly as addictive as combat itself.

