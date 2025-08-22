Legacy of the Dark Knight interview with Jonathan Smith at Gamescom 2025

HQ

True to its title character, Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight emerged from the shadows with little warning. The game's reveal caught many by surprise, but for the team behind it, secrecy was all part of the plan. "We've been working on it for ages, keeping it under wraps," says Jonathan, one of the developers. "Finally unveiling it felt almost like Batman himself stepping out of the shadows."

That blend of theatrics and playfulness is central to why Batman and Lego make such a natural pairing. As Jonathan puts it, "It's the perfect mix of light and dark. Lego brings imagination and fun, while Batman is one of the most iconic, brooding characters ever created." With decades of comics, movies, and games to draw from, the team sees Lego as the perfect medium to unify Batman's many interpretations. "We wanted to take that single, essential story of Batman and bring it to life for players," Jonathan explains.

At the heart of the game is a full journey through Bruce Wayne's evolution. Players begin with a young Batman, learning to train, experimenting with early gadgets, and gradually developing into the Dark Knight. Over time, Gotham itself expands, allies like Robin, Batgirl, and Catwoman join the fight, and the arsenal of vehicles and gadgets grows. "We wanted players to walk alongside Bruce," Jonathan says. "Start small, and by the end of the campaign you're driving Batmobiles and really exploring Gotham as it opens up."

Gotham plays a starring role, too. Designed as a living, open world, it's filled with collectibles, puzzles, Riddler challenges, and street races, but also with countless nods to Batman lore. "On every billboard, every shop sign, you'll find references—sometimes deep cuts from obscure comics, sometimes iconic movie moments," Jonathan notes. For fans, it's a treasure trove of Easter eggs.

Combat is another area where the team wanted to push beyond traditional Lego fare. Inspired by the Arkham games, the fighting is fluid and layered, but with its own Lego twist. Players can chain moves between two characters, tossing enemies back and forth or combining gadget use in creative ways. "We wanted a rich, deep combat system that still keeps the accessibility Lego games are known for," Jonathan says. A harder "Dark Knight Mode" adds challenge for longtime fans, offering skill-based depth for players who grew up with the series.

The roster is tighter than past Lego titles, but richer in depth. Batman remains central throughout, while allies like Dick Grayson, Barbara Gordon, and even Talia al Ghul grow and evolve over time. Each has unique abilities, gadgets, and suits, ensuring meaningful variety without overwhelming players with endless skins. Ultimately, Legacy of the Dark Knight is about uniting Batman's many faces into a single, definitive Lego adventure. "We wanted to chart an emotionally dramatic story for Batman that hits the iconic moments players expect, but with the freedom and humor of Lego ," Jonathan says.

Fans won't have long to wait. Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight launches next year on Playstation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, and PC.