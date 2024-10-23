Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver I & II Remastered shows off new boss designs

HQ

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver I & II Remastered is out in just a couple of months, and ahead of the release date, Aspyr have given us a new look at what the updated boss designs are like. In the trailer below, we get a glimpse at the new and improved versions of Kain, Zephon, Dumah, Rahab, and Melchiah.

According to Matthew Ray, associate brand manager at Aspyr, making the bosses look fresh was more than just giving them a coat of paint. "The models for Kain in both Soul Reaver and Soul Reaver 2 needed to be completely re-designed to mitigate textural issues," he wrote in a PlayStation Blog post. "With the increased polygon count we felt it was important to bring his look a lot closer to the Kain we got to see in the original FMVs, which was a lot more detailed and showed more-or-less what the original intent was for the character. "

As well as the boss design changes, other additional features have been brought in to help bring the games up to modern standards. A map and compass might sound like small things, but they'll be lifesavers if you're planning on tackling The Legacy of Kain again or for the first time.

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver I & II Remastered launches on the 10th of December for PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch.