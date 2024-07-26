Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver I & II Remastered images appear at San Diego Comic-Con

We weren't expecting it, but it looks like San Diego Comic-Con had a few surprises in store for video game fans as well as comic book and movie fans.

According to some images provided by a Resetera user, Dark Horse Studios is opening a mailing list to receive news about Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver I & II Remastered, which we assume will be modern versions of the Crystal Dynamics classics. At the moment we don't have any other information on this, as the QR code in the image redirects to a form for the list. Beyond a title and a logo, we'll have to wait for more official news.

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver and its sequel came just before and after the turn of the century, and were directed by Amy Hennig before she left for Naughty Dog to pick up the Uncharted project. So if you're interested in a great story and don't mind waiting a little while to relive it on modern platforms, stay tuned for this new collection.