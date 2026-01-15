Legacy of Kain creator's new game Deadhaus Sonata gets new sign of life

Legacy of Kain and Eternal Darkness creator Denis Dyack first revealed his next project, Deadhaus Sonata, all the way back in 2018. Now, around eight years later, the game is set to launch in 2026, and we'll see something substantial from it very soon.

A new trailer is set to go live later today, but until then we've got a short teaser posted via the game's social media. We're told the awakening begins, while being shown some wintery gothic architecture and sweeping landscapes.

The game will first be arriving to Early Access, sometime this year if it's Steam page is to be believed, and it'll also be a co-op RPG where you're given the power to become a vampire with supernatural abilities.

