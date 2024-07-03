Legacy Battlefield games will end online services in November

HQ

Battlefield 3 and Battlefield 4 are often seen as two of the best titles in the Battlefield franchise. In their time, there was much more of a debate around which shooter was better: Call of Duty or Battlefield? I was a proud defender of the latter camp for some time, with its destructible environments and massive battles.

However, since then that debate really has dwindled, but people still love those old games. Despite this, EA recently announced via Battlefield Comms that the online services for Battlefield 3, 4 and the spin-off Battlefield: Hardline would be shutting down from the 7th of November. You won't be able to purchase these games on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 from the 31st of July.

It's important to highlight that the games and their online services will still be available for PC, but those on console will have to either migrate or simply do without in the near future.