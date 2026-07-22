"Leg hair harassment" debate continues in Tokyo as more men wear shorts to work

HQ

"Tokyo Cool Biz" is the name of a new effort in the Japanese capital to keep men cooler at work. It was introduced by Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike, as part of her annual summer tradition to expand on ways to cool down as temperatures rise.

Men have been encouraged to wear t-shirts, trainers, and shorts to work through the initiative, leaving their more formal work attire of a suit and tie behind. The policy was first introduced in April, and while some men have found it to be a boon to their work day, others aren't so happy with the relaxed rules, especially as they seem to unfairly target men.

Critics say that women are still forced to wear tights if their legs would otherwise be on display through their work attire, and others have protested the discomfort caused by seeing their colleagues' leg hair. It has been called "sunehara" online, as identified by BBC News, or "leg hair harassment."

Japan's temperatures recently crossed the 40C mark for the first time this year. Even in a country more accustomed to sweltering heat than the UK, this is still a seriously warm temperature, and employees being able to cool off in any way possible is seen as a great benefit. Still, not everyone is in favour of this change. A study from Gorilla Clinic found 53.5% of people were still opposed to wearing shorts in the workplace.