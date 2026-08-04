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The mass arrival of migrants from Morocco to the Spanish city of Ceuta, on the coast of Morocco (over 60,000 people arrived on Thursday, July 30, crossing the border, in what has been attributed as the result of an online hoax but intentionally allowed by the Moroccan government to gain political benefits) has not ended up creating a diplomatic crisis between Spain and Morocco, but has put a bigger strain between both countries, with plenty political differences.

In four years, Spain, Morocco, as well as Portugal, will co-host World Cup 2030. But a member of parliament from the left-wing party Sumar, part of the coalition government led by PSOE's Pedro Sánchez, has said Spain should withdraw from the competition and refuse to organise the football competition with Morocco.

"The 2030 World Cup cannot be shared with a country that threatens and uses desperate people for its geostrategic interests", Nahuel González said. In the mass arrival of migrants since Thursday, it is estimated that nearly one hundred people died drowned in the sea, people that some analysts see as being used as "weapons" by Morocco in a type of "hybrid warfare" between Morocco and Spain.

The politician previously said this has been yet another attempt to destabilise Spain, coming from United States, sectors of the state apparatus, the far right, major economic powers, and described Morocco's government as "the evil".

World Cup 2030 remains planned to be held between Spain, Morocco, and Portugal (with some opening matches in Uruguay, Paraguay, and Argentina), and the location of the final has not been decided: Morocco and Spain are fighting for the right to host it, and some people have pointed that this could have another reason why Morocco wanted to destabilise Spain...