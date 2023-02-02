Left 4 Dead studio is working on a new game

HQ

While Left 4 Dead obviously became an enormous success, the same can't be said about Turtle Rock Studios' latest big projects: Evolve and Back 4 Blood. Both of them, but especially the latter, had impressive launches, but quickly faded into the shadows despite the developers' efforts with expansions and updates. These kinds of trajectories can only lead to one thing, and we got another example of that today.

Turtle Rock Studios confirms Back 4 Blood won't get any more content updates. It'll still be playable and online though, so don't worry about that.

The reason for this decision, besides the game completely falling of the radar for most players lately, is that the studio has turned its focus over to a new game in development. We're not told a single thing about this new project, however, and it sounds like we won't for a while, so only time will tell if the turtles are going to continue focusing on cooperative games or not.

