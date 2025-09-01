Left 4 Dead creator teases new co-op shooter

HQ

Mike Booth, creator of Left 4 Dead, is working on a new game that seems to be heavily inspired by his past successes. Booth has announced a new, four-player co-op shooter that is looking for players to take part in limited playtests.

Speaking on Reddit, Booth didn't give us a name for this new game, nor any imagery to recognise it by, but did sing its praises in other ways. "If you enjoyed the teamwork, tension, and replayability of my past games, you'll probably find this one interesting. It expands on the co-op formula in ways I've wanted to explore for a long time," Booth wrote.

"We're still in the early stages of development, but we're opening up playtests to a limited number of players. If you're interested in joining us on this next adventure and helping shape the game early on, we'd love to have you involved," he continued.

The co-op shooter space has gone a long way since Left 4 Dead, and other big names have come in to fill the gap it left behind. However, if this new game is seen as a spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead, it's sure to garner a lot of attention from fans.