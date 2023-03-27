Left 4 Dead 3 reference found in Counter-Strike 2 files

It has been nearly 14 years since Left 4 Dead 2 released, and while fans have been crying out for a sequel for well over a decade, this doesn't mean Valve has any intention of making one.

Instead, the company seems focused right now on Counter-Strike 2. Fans are currently pouring through the files of the upcoming shooter, and one user on Reddit found out that there's a Left 4 Dead 3 reference in those files.

The reference reads: "Left4Dead3 version = 2, owner = triage*, severity = high, priority = none, category = ---, product = left3dead3, component = other."

This doesn't seem to indicate much about the game coming about, but a lot of people online think it's quite funny Valve listed the priority as none, implying that there won't be a sequel to the zombie co-op hit for some time.

<blockquote class="reddit-embed-bq" data-embed-height="500"> Left 4 Dead 3 spotted in CS2 files!<br> by u/PaP3s in Steam </blockquote><script async="" src="https://embed.reddit.com/widgets.js" charset="UTF-8"></script>