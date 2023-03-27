Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Left 4 Dead 3

Left 4 Dead 3 reference found in Counter-Strike 2 files

It doesn't seem like it's the top of Valve's priority list.

It has been nearly 14 years since Left 4 Dead 2 released, and while fans have been crying out for a sequel for well over a decade, this doesn't mean Valve has any intention of making one.

Instead, the company seems focused right now on Counter-Strike 2. Fans are currently pouring through the files of the upcoming shooter, and one user on Reddit found out that there's a Left 4 Dead 3 reference in those files.

The reference reads: "Left4Dead3 version = 2, owner = triage*, severity = high, priority = none, category = ---, product = left3dead3, component = other."

This doesn't seem to indicate much about the game coming about, but a lot of people online think it's quite funny Valve listed the priority as none, implying that there won't be a sequel to the zombie co-op hit for some time.

<blockquote class="reddit-embed-bq" data-embed-height="500"> Left 4 Dead 3 spotted in CS2 files!<br> by u/PaP3s in Steam </blockquote><script async="" src="https://embed.reddit.com/widgets.js" charset="UTF-8"></script>

Left 4 Dead 3

