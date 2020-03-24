Left 4 Dead 3 is not in the works at Valve

November 17, 2009: a meaningless date to some, a memorable one to others. It was the day that the world was graced with Left 4 Dead 2, arguably one of the greatest zombie games of all time (a statement that still holds up over a decade later).

For years now fans have wanted a new entry in the franchise and numerous leaks may have given off the idea that this might become a reality, or virtual one if Half-Life: Alyx is anything to go by. However, it appears that these dreams will stay as just that, after a recent interview with IGN shed some light on the situation. In short, it looks like the dead aren't coming back any time soon.

In the interview, game designers Chris Remo and Robin Walker talked about how they had explored some ideas that could have looked as though they were working on Left 4 Dead 3, but in fact, they were just testing out the Source 2 engine and using levels from Left 4 Dead 2 as placeholders while they designed new ones.

Walker explains that "it was essentially a rendering test and that meant people thought we were working on Left 4 Dead." He carries on by talking about how a game's engine is one of the most interesting problems when it comes to game development and how they can cause massive issues within a company.

The overall tone from this interview suggests that, once and for all, Valve is shutting down the rumours surrounding Left 4 Dead 3, clarifying that, in fact, the leaks are just different internal tests so that they can fully understand the Source 2 engine.

This latest update follows a statement made by the company a few weeks ago, where it confirmed that it "did briefly explore some Left 4 Dead next gen opportunities a few years ago. But we are absolutely not working on anything L4D related now, and haven't for years."

Upsetting news for those fans holding out hope for the third game, but for now, it looks like this one just wasn't meant to be.

Having said all that, Turtle Rock Studios, the team behind the original game, is now an independent studio working Back 4 Blood, which, by the looks of things, is probably about as close as we'll come to a new game in the zombie-filled series.