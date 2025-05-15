Leeroy Jenkins clip celebrates its 20th anniversary

HQ

It is now 20 years since one of the internet's most iconic moments was created with "LEEEEROOOY JENKINS!". It was on 11 May 2005 when the guild Pals for Life uploaded a short clip in which player Ben Schulz, in the role of paladin Leeroy Jenkins, interrupts a carefully planned strategy by rushing straight into an instance blaring his own name. The result? Total devastation of course, TPWO for the entire group.

The clip, which was revealed a few years ago to be a censored sketch, has been referenced liberally, including on many TV shows such as Family Guy, Jeopardy! and How I Met Your Mother. Yes, even in the US Congress. Blizzard themselves have also taken Leeroy to heart and included him as a card in Hearthstone, as well as an NPC role in World of Warcraft.

"We didn't think anyone would believe it was real, we thought it was so obviously satire, but we were wrong."