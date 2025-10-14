Lee Sin's voice actor on seeing the Champion be the star of an adaptation: "That'd be a win-win for everybody"

HQ

Now that Arcane has come to a close, many are wondering what's next for League of Legends beyond the video game scene. There are supposedly additional spinoffs and adaptations in the works, and the door has been left open for Vi and Caitlyn to return, perhaps as adults, but nothing of substance has been mentioned on this front for a good while.

Recently, we spoke with Feodor Chin, known for voicing some of the video game world's iconic characters, including League of Legends Champion Lee Sin. This is a role that Chin has been handling for around six years, taking over the duties from former voice actor Vic Mignogna, and as Lee Sin first debuted in 2011, 2026 will be the anniversary of the character's launch. With that coming up, is it time to mark the occasion with a Lee Sin adaptation? We asked Chin whether he'd like to see this become a reality and if he'd like to feature in the hypothetical project?

"I'd certainly be open to it if we went, let's put that out there in the universe for sure. I'd absolutely be up for it," Chin stated. "But yeah, I think, you know, we're seeing today, especially, I think The Last of Us comes to mind. Because I think, in years past, video game adaptations, maybe weren't, you know, the best. But I think we're seeing a real, a real, just a creative explosion of these, transferring these properties to either television or films. And I think that it's really wonderful and inspirational. And yeah, absolutely. You know, what they've done with Arkane, tremendous. And what they've been talking about for years for Overwatch, open to it, absolutely would love to, you know, would love to do that. And I think the fans would love to see that. So that'd be a win-win for everybody, I would think."

