Lee Mather explains how F1 22's supercars were created

With F1 22 releasing for most players on Friday July the 1st, and with its review naturally around the corner, we sit down with senior creative director Lee Mather to learn all about the new features the game brings this season. Among them there's the fact that the player's driver can buy and actually drive supercars, other than your typical one-seaters. But how were they created?

"It's generally a natural transition", Mather tells Gamereactor in the interview below around the 10:00 time mark. "It was also a really positive thing for us because it highlighted a couple of things in the physics that we could do better, which in turn obviously impacts the Formula 1 cars. We use the same physics engine across all of the game. In theory, all you need to do is put the right numbers in and we recreate that car within our game physics. Obviously that's never quite the case, there's always a little bit of manipulation that goes on, but ultimately we were able to collect all of the data that comes with those cars, put them into our physics engine and build the base of that car. Then we tweaked the aerodynamics, we built the throttle maps, we changed the engine parameters, the inertias and things like that. But we built them from the data that was available in our physics engine and handled everything. The only real changes we made were through the suspension, which of course we were already doing with the F1 cars, so it became really beneficial for both".

Are you looking forward to trying out the supercars in F1 22? Did you expect their addition was going to make the one-seaters better? Play the full interview for more on track creation, porpoising or tyre physics.