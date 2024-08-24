Lee Jung-jae "very surprised" by cancellation of The Acolyte

HQ

The first season of The Acolyte will go down in history as one of the least loved Star Wars TV products in history. The vision of the times of the High Galactic Republic and the story of the sisters Mae and Osha and their path through the edge of the Force, leaning towards the Dark Side, did not convince viewers and fans of the saga either in its presentation or its execution. So not many were surprised when Disney recently announced that it was cancelling the series and that there would be no second season. But one of the main actors in the series was "very surprised" by the decision: Korean actor Lee Jung-jae (The Squid Game), who plays Jedi Master Sol.

The actor made this statement to Entertaiment Weekly, where he was visibly disappointed by the decision: "As you know, my character had died already in the first season," says Lee. "So I wouldn't have appeared in the second season if there was one anyway. But personally speaking, I really loved Leslye's [Headland] writing. I thought that she was a great writer and director who was very talented in the storytelling, as well as creating characters and creating meaningful structures within the story. So I was actually personally really looking forward to watching a season 2 with her at the helm."

"To hear the news, I was quite surprised personally as well."

However, the actor doesn't feel entirely defeated with the current decision not to continue filming The Acolyte, and believes there can still be "A New Hope": "Honestly, I am hoping that maybe there could be changes in the future," Lee says. "Because you never know what's going to happen. So on a personal level, I really hope we could get to see further stories of Leslye's second season."

Do you think Master Sol will get to see a Season 2 of The Acolyte? Did you like the first season?