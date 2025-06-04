English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Lee Jae-myung takes office amid high hopes and deep divides

South Korea's new president faces mounting pressure to deliver stability and growth following political turmoil.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on South Korea. Riding a wave of discontent over December's failed martial law and months of unrest, we now know that Lee Jae-myung assumes the presidency with broad public support but limited policy clarity.

While his party's control of parliament may smooth legislative efforts, lingering polarisation and vague campaign promises raise questions about his readiness to tackle economic stagnation and strained foreign ties. Of course, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.

Lee Jae-myung takes office amid high hopes and deep divides
South Korean presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung raises fists during campaign rally in Yeongdeungpo, Seoul, South Korea, on May 19, 2025 // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsSouth Korea


Loading next content