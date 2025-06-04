Lee Jae-myung takes office amid high hopes and deep divides

HQ

The latest news on South Korea . Riding a wave of discontent over December's failed martial law and months of unrest, we now know that Lee Jae-myung assumes the presidency with broad public support but limited policy clarity.

While his party's control of parliament may smooth legislative efforts, lingering polarisation and vague campaign promises raise questions about his readiness to tackle economic stagnation and strained foreign ties. Of course, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.