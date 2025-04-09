HQ

The latest new son South Korea . As the country braces for a sudden presidential election in June, Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung has stepped down from his post, signaling a likely run for the presidency.

His exit comes amid legal battles and a fractured political climate following the impeachment of former president Yoon Suk Yeol. Lee, a seasoned politician who narrowly lost the 2022 election, remains the front-runner despite facing unresolved court cases.

Meanwhile, the ruling People Power Party is scrambling to unify a scattered field of candidates, as the nation confronts rising economic tensions and shifting global alliances. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.