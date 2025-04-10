English
Lee Jae-myung launches presidential bid as frontrunner

South Korea's main opposition figure steps into the race, aiming to tackle inequality and revive the economy.

The latest news on South Korea. South Korea's leading opposition politician, Lee Jae-myung has officially entered South Korea's presidential race, stepping down from his role as Democratic Party leader to focus on the campaign.

Leading the polls with 34% support, he promises to tackle inequality and reignite economic growth through public investment. Lee's platform also includes a pragmatic approach to foreign policy, emphasizing national interest in navigating ties with the US and Japan.

As the conservative field remains fragmented and the nation recovers from the impeachment, Lee positions himself as a steady hand, but unresolved legal battles still loom, so it remains to be seen how these challenges will shape his path to the presidency.

Presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea speaks in front of supporters for his election campaign in Jeonju-si, North Jeolla Province, Korea on February 19, 2022 // Shutterstock

