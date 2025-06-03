Lee Jae-myung expected to take South Korean presidency

HQ

The latest news on South Korea . Liberal leader Lee Jae-myung is on track to become South Korea's next president, according to major broadcast projections, following a turbulent political chapter sparked by the previous administration's martial law decree.

The snap election, called after the impeachment and removal of Yoon Suk Yeol, appears to have galvanized widespread voter turnout and a shift in public sentiment. Lee's projected win signals a potential reset in both domestic governance and foreign policy.