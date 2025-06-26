Lee Cronin's The Mummy has wrapped production

Horror fans will be eating well in April 2026, as it has just been confirmed that Lee Cronin has finished the production on his next movie, which will be opening in that month. Known at the moment as Lee Cronin's The Mummy, the specifics about the movie are still well under wraps, but we do know that filming has been completed, as Cronin himself confirms on Instagram.

In a new post, Cronin notes that the film is "all wrapped up", with the image featuring a picture of his director's chair and in one of the sets of the movie, which is quite clearly some kind of burial chamber.

As for who we can expect to star in this upcoming project from the Evil Dead Rise director, Jack Reynor leads the cast, alongside May Calamawy, Laia Costa, Billie Roy, and more.

The current expected premiere date is April 17, 2026. Expect a trailer likely before the end of the year.