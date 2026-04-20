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Let's start by stating the obvious straight away: No, this isn't an action-adventure in the vein of The Mummy from 1999 (which, incidentally, is one of my absolute favourite cinema experiences from when I was a young lad. Blimey, I loved that film). This is, as the title suggests, Lee Cronin's The Mummy. But of course, there are familiar elements from the franchise. Mummies (duh!), scarabs, sarcophagi, black goo spurting from mouths, and various other gross stuff. But that's where the similarities end.

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The film in a nutshell: The young daughter of a TV journalist is kidnapped. Eight years later, the torn family is shocked when she is returned to them, as what should be a joyful reunion turns into a living nightmare. There's plenty to like here. It's atmospheric and stylish, the prologue is unsettling and well done, and one detail I really like is that the characters are allowed to speak their own languages rather than being Americanised. We're in Egypt, so the characters speak... you get the point.

One of the film's weaknesses has to be the acting. May Calamawy as the Egyptian cop Dalia is superb and Natalie Grace as Katie is equally so, as she is absolutely outstanding. But the rest leave a bit to be desired. Primarily Jack Reynor, who plays the father in the drama. I won't say it's downright bad, but at times the acting performances tend to feel a bit like something out of Days of our Lives, like Vikings veteran Travis Fimmel (thank goodness he's not in this) who's learnt just one facial expression regardless of whether he's nervous, angry, happy, or horny.

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Anyway, we start in Egypt, where the family is living temporarily because of the father's job as a TV reporter. The mother is pregnant, the daughter is groomed and disappears, and eight years later, we find ourselves in New Mexico. The family is trying to cope after the trauma of their daughter not being found with their other daughter, Maud, who is the same age as Katie was when she disappeared, and suddenly the call comes... Katie has been found. She's alive, but she's not herself. To put it mildly.

The Mummy is a stylish film and the make-up work is impeccable. It's called body horror for a good reason. Before things get truly disgusting, however, we're treated to a creeping sense of unease that's cleverly constructed. We know it's going to go to hell, but not when or exactly how. There are many truly effective scenes, but also quite a few logical gaps that are a bit jarring. Everything is kept secret and the family seeks no help from trauma psychologists and doesn't contact anyone outside their ranks when their daughter starts behaving... strangely. I buy into it as a horror film concept - it's effective - but the logic still bothers me.

The Mummy has been claimed to be very scary. And I read a review where someone wrote that it will be a long time before they eat "deviled eggs" again. Yes, The Mummy is, as mentioned earlier, very stylish. It's disgusting, even though I'm so desensitised that I don't react at all or find anything particularly striking, even when skin happens peels away from bone. But Scary? It's unsettling, and sure, it does get under your skin a bit, but no. I don't think the unease becomes overly pronounced. Perhaps that's also a sign that I'm desensitised.

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Regardless, it's an exciting, nerve-wracking, and enjoyable film. American critics have called it "mean-spirited", and I understand why and I even agree. At the same time, I absolutely love that Hollywood dares to fully commit to this kind of film. It's hopeful, it's quite long at about 135 minutes, but the running time flies by and I never feel as though it drags or loses momentum. After we've had a few too many "closed house" clichés, we get a lovely little break with the investigation in Egypt, with never a dull moment or any wasted screen time.

It leaves you wanting more all the same. I want more Cronin, and not entirely off-topic, I'm looking forward to seeing Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz return to the exciting, silly Mummy franchise. More than I expected. Lee Cronin shows he's a horror film director to be reckoned with as The Mummy is brilliant, despite its flaws.