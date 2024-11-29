(Lee) Christmas comes early: Jason Statham named as World of Tanks Holiday Ops 2025 star

HQ

It really is the most wonderful time of the year. Just ahead of December, we can always trust in Wargaming to raise our spirits when the World of Tanks creator reveals which famed actor it has tapped to headline its annual Holiday Ops event in-game. In the past, this has included Arnold Schwarzenegger, Milla Jovovich, Chuck Norris, and even Vinnie Jones last year, and for this year we can instead look to The Expendables, The Meg, and The Beekeeper's leading man as the focal point.

That's right, Jason Statham (known as Lee Christmas in The Expendables, how fitting!) is the World of Tanks Holiday Ops 2025 star. He will be appearing in-game as a commander, and as part of an event where a bunch of special assignments will be available to complete to earn a bunch of extra rewards.

Holiday Ops begins in World of Tanks from December 6 and runs until January 13. As we expect every year, Wargaming has even produced a crazy video starring Statham (and the M4A2E8 Sherman tank from Fury), which you can watch below.