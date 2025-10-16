Lecornu narrowly survives no-confidence votes

HQ

We just got the news that French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has narrowly survived two no-confidence votes, earning his fledgling government a brief reprieve to present next year's budget. His survival, however, came at the cost of shelving President Macron's controversial pension reform to secure Socialist backing. The move has exposed deep fractures within the National Assembly and weakened Macron's domestic agenda. As debate on the 2026 budget begins, Lecornu faces mounting pressure from both left and right to make further concessions, leaving his position increasingly precarious.