Lecornu begins urgent talks to ease France's political deadlock

We just got the news that outgoing French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu has begun a new round of cross-party talks after resigning just a day earlier, in an attempt to end France's escalating political crisis. His brief administration, rejected almost immediately by both allies and opponents, has left President Emmanuel Macron scrambling for options. Lecornu's new mission, assigned by Macron, is to find common ground in a parliament with no clear majority, a challenge that has paralyzed French politics for months. While some lawmakers see this as a final effort to restore stability, others view it as little more than a move to buy time. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go!