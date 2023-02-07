LEC Winter Season: Week 3 Results and Roundup

Week three was pure chaos, as teams battled it out to secure their spot in the Winter Playoffs. With more close and hectic games than the first two weeks combined, when the dust settled FNC had failed to make the playoffs for the first time in the organisation's history.
AST v SK (AST win)
AST: Gangplank; Sejuani; Sylas; Ezreal; Karma
SK: Jax; Vi; LeBlanc; Lucian; Nami
SK were winning out everywhere except top lane early, and this came back to bite them as Finn put AST on his back and they launched a huge comeback win.
XL v TH (TH win)
XL: Ornn; Elise; Jayce; Varus; Braum
TH: Jax; Sejuani; Orianna; Draven; Rakan
TH got Jackspektra's Draven fed early with a bot gank that resulted in two kills, and from that point onwards they ran away with the game, marshalled by Jankos.
G2 v BDS (G2 win)
G2: Gnar; Maokai; Ryze; Xayah: Nautilus
BDS: Jax; Sejuani; Sylas; Lucian; Nami
Yike helped to stabilise a bot 2v2 that BDS were winning, and in the mid game Caps' coordinated G2 to victory with some flawless Ryze gameplay.
FNC v MAD (MAD win)
FNC: Gragas; Virgo; Sylas; Xayah; Yuumi
MAD: Renekton; Sejuani; Cassiopeiea; Zeri; Lulu
MAD Lions had FNC's number in this game, coordinating far better, with Chasy and Nisqy dominating the competition.
KOI v VIT (KOI win)
KOI: Gnar; Vi; Azir; Varus; Ashe
VIT: Renekton; Sejuani; LeBlanc; Zeri; Yuumi
The mid and early game was slow and fairly even, but KOI were stacking dragons and used the Dragon Soul to win teamfights and secure the game.
SK v XL (SK win)
SK: Sion; Maokai; Akali; Zeri; Yuumi
XL: Renekton; Sejuani; Viktor; Yasuo; Senna
A slow early game in XL's favour, which came alive when SK stole Baron from XL and killed four members. Exakick and Doss were standouts as SK ran away with the game.
BDS v VIT (VIT win)
BDS: K'Sante; Wukong; Akali; Lucian; Nami
VIT: Gwen; Vi; Azir; Varus; Ashe
Sheo was a standout for a BDS side that tried their best against VIT's overwhelming lane prowess, putting up a good fight in a long game with many twists and turns, only broken open by the Elder Dragon going in favour of VIT.
TH v MAD (MAD win)
TH: Renekton; Wukong; Azir; Ashe; Heimerdinger
MAD: K'Sante; Vi; Sylas; Varus; Yuumi
Lots of back and forth picks set up Ruby and Mersa for success, but a Dragon Soul in favour of MAD and a clutch pentakill from Nisqy allowed MAD to steal this game.
AST v FNC (AST win)
AST: Gnar; Trundle; Ryze; Lucian; Nami
FNC: Aatrox; Vi; Azir; Varus; Nautilus
AST were winning out in a slow early game, especially on objective control, and ripped FNC apart around a Dragon fight, pressing their advantage for the rest of the game.
G2 v KOI (G2 win)
G2: Jax; Elise; Jayce; Kalista; Leona
KOI: Gangplank; Maokai; Azir; Zeri; Yuumi
A scrappy early game from both sides led to G2 running away with the mid game and playing teamfights near flawlessly, securing the win.
BDS v TH (BDS win)
BDS: Sett; Vi; Azir; Zeri; Ashe
TH: Renekton; Sejuani; Sylas; Varus; Heimerdinger
Adam was a standout early for BDS as TH were building a steady lead, keeping them in the game enough to make a comeback teamfight win, off the back of which they secured the Baron and outscaled TH for the win.
KOI v AST (KOI win)
KOI: Gnar; Wukong; Sylas; Zeri; Lulu
AST: Kled; Sejuani; Yone; Sivir; Yuumi
KOI built small lane advantages and won out in a huge teamfight, pressing their advantages perfectly to win.
SK v FNC (SK win)
SK: Gnar; Sejuani; Taliyah; Caitlyn; Lux
FNC: Camille; Wukong; Azir; Xayah; Leona
SK masterfully shut out Rekkles at level one, and pressured FNC through the bot lane, eventually securing the Mountain Soul and pressuring FNC aggressively for the win.
MAD v G2 (MAD win)
MAD: Renekton; Sejuani; Viktor; Sivir; Yuumi
G2: Karma; Kindred; Swain; Varus; Taliyah
An eccentric G2 draft didn't yield results, as Chasy and Carzzy took over the mid game and MAD snowballed the game to a close with relative ease.
VIT v XL (VIT win)
VIT: Gragas; Vi; Taliyah; Zeri; Yuumi
XL: Jax; Wukong; Ryze; Varus; Pyke
The best XL has looked this split, unfortunately it was too little too late. A very scrappy, back and forth game, with Photon being a standout. VIT had a clutch Elder Dragon steal and gambled on a base race for the win.