LEC Winter Season: Week 1 Results and Roundup

With the LEC back in full swing, we've decided to keep tabs on this year's season, by pulling together all of the results and giving you a weekly roundup of what took place within each of the games. While you can expect a weekly update dishing out what happened during each round of play, let's start things off by focusing on Week 1.

Day 1:

XL v G2 (G2 win)

XL: K'Sante; Wukong; Syndra; Varus; Jhin

G2: Jax; Graves; Viktor; Ashe; Heimerdinger

Yike's debut was a consistently aggressive and confident performance. Sometimes overaggressive, a great carrying performance led to heavy advantages for G2 in the bot lane. As a team, G2 seemed to coordinate well, and Mikyx was a standout with some crazy and obnoxious roams on Heimerdinger throughout the game.

KOI vs BDS (KOI win)

KOI: Renekton; Sejuani; Ryze; Ezreal; Ashe

BDS: Olaf; Vi; Azir; Jhin; Heimerdinger

Malrang continues to be Malrang, ganking for first blood on Sejuani. KOI pulled ahead slightly in the early laning phase but BDS managed to not fall too far behind. In the mid-game the gap in macro understanding became apparent and KOI widened their lead. BDS were able to come out ahead in an early fight around Dragon, but after the next Dragon fight KOI were able to break BDS, taking the objective as well as Baron. After some more skirmishing throughout, KOI were able to use their lead to force another fight around Baron which led to a Dragon Soul point and BDS' eventual loss.

AST vs TH (TH win)

AST: Fiora; Viego; Ryze; Xayah; Ashe

TH: K'Sante; Vi; Cassiopeia; Varus; Karma

113 came to take names, killing "First Blood King" Jankos for first blood on his debut. 113 continued to look good throughout the early game, but was frequently overaggressive leading to mistakes. Both top laners were standouts for their respective teams, and had some good back and forth. Kobbe and Jeonghoon put on a great performance bot during the laning phase, but as TH came alive in the mid game and Ruby was unlocked in teamfights AST couldn't keep up.

MAD vs SK (MAD win)

MAD: Renekton; Wukong; Viktor; Lucian; Nami

SK: K'Sante; Vi; Kassadin; Zeri; Yuumi

The early game was largely uneventful and even until a teamfight around the seventeen minute mark in which MAD showcased good teamfighting coordination to pull ahead and then good macro to capitalise on this advantage. Not flawless, but a surprisingly controlled and clinical performance all-around, especially from Carzzy and Hylissang led to MAD's win.

VIT vs FNC (VIT win)

VIT: Jax; Graves; Ryze; Ezreal; Leona

FNC: Gragas; Kindred; Syndra; Varus; Rakan

This was a painful game to be a FNC faithful. Bo claimed the head of the "King in the North" for his debut first blood in the LEC, but the early game was largely even with some back and forth skirmishing. The game broke open for FNC as they won a fight around Dragon and claimed Soul point, followed by another teamfight win shortly after around Baron, which they then took. FNC claimed the Mountain Soul, but an eventual disastrous teamfight in which Bo slaughtered FNC and earned a triple kill allowed them to break FNC's base, come back into the game, and regroup for a final, game-ending push.

Day 2:

SK (0-1) vs BDS (0-1) (BDS win)

SK: Gnar; Kindred; Sylas; Varus; Karma

BDS: Aatrox; Sejuani; Akali; Caitlyn; Thresh

BDS showcased great early game play, resulting in them claiming first blood, but SK responded through the bot lane. BDS sometimes took unnecessary fights, leading to mistakes, but their vision control and map reads looked good. BDS couldn't capitalise on early leads in the mid game and SK came back into the game. A great Baron steal by Sheo and a teamfight win around Dragon leading to Mountain Soul gave BDS the tempo needed to secure the win.

AST (0-1) vs MAD (1-0) (MAD win)

AST: K'Sante; Viego; Syndra; Ezreal; Bard

MAD: Fiora; Sejuani; Akali; Varus; Thresh

The early game looked good for AST, as an early 113 gank removed Ghost from Chasy and allowed Finn to later pull off the solokill first blood. MAD pulled back control in the mid game however, and never let go of the reins from then on. Clinical teamplay led to a quick and fairly dominant win.

XL (0-1) vs KOI (1-0) (KOI win)

XL: Renekton; Vi; Ahri; Lucian; Nami

KOI: Aatrox; Maokai; Kassadin; Kalista; Soraka

Comp and Trymbi took control of the bot lane, whilst Odoamne took control of the top lane, with all outclassing their opposition consistently and being quite fed by the time the laning phase had ended. A teamfight around Baron led to a disastrous misplay by Odoamne, which allowed KOI to ace XL and break the game open. Video stole Baron later on in the game to keep XL's hopes alive, and they were able to ace KOI shortly after. A third and final fight around Baron resulted in a teamfight win for KOI which allowed them to end the game.

VIT (1-0) v TH (1-0) (VIT win)

VIT: Jax; Sejuani; Azir; Zeri; Braum

TH: K'Sante; Wukong; Kassadin; Kalista; Nautilus

A mid gank from both junglers early on resulted in first blood for Bo but two kills going the way of TH. An early fight around Dragon led to three kills to one in favour of VIT, from which they were able to claim the objective, although Evi did solokill Photon as this fight occurred. A mid-game back and forth skirmish resulted in TH acing VIT, although this was quickly responded to as VIT aced TH around Dragon, with TH still managing to claim it. A fight around Baron led to a four for one in favour of VIT, who took the Baron and used the pressure to snowball the game to a close.

FNC (0-1) vs G2 (1-0) (G2 win)

FNC: K'Sante; Sejuani; azir; Zeri; Yuumi

G2: Jax; Viego; Akali; Draven; Nautilus

An early gank bot from Yike led to first blood being claimed by Hans Sama and three kills for G2 overall. From then on, Hans Sama's lead couldn't be contained by FNC, and an overwhelming item advantage was built up across the mid-game. A fight around Baron resulting in an ace for G2 was the nail in the coffin, as G2 dismantled FNC.

Day 3:

TH (1-1) vs SK (0-2) (SK win)

TH: K'Sante; Maokai; Azir; Varus; Lulu

SK: Camille; Sejuani; Sylas; Zeri; Renata Glasc

Evi and Jankos claimed early advantages for TH, but Exakick and Doss evened this out with early advantages in the bot lane. A Baron rush led to the objective claimed in favour of TH, but SK responded by taking down three members of TH in order to contain the advantage. A later Baron in favour of SK had a similar outcome, with TH taking down two of the SK roster. SK called TH's bluff in the late game, resulting in a bad fight for TH that gifted SK the pressure needed to win.

BDS (1-1) vs XL (0-2) (XL win) Game of the Week

BDS: Darius; Sejuani; Akali; Caitlyn; Lux

XL: Jax; Maokai; Twisted Fate; Varus; Karma

BDS' bot lane claimed an early first blood, but a gank from Xerxe quickly helped to even out the laning phase. Adam later solo killed Odoamne in the top lane, and BDS went into the mid game with a lead that they were unable to effectively utilise. A late Dragon fight went in favour of BDS, but XL claimed the Hextech Soul. BDS retaliated by winning a teamfight around Baron and claiming it. Later into the game, the Hextech Soul proved invaluable as XL's boosted poke damage kept BDS almost entirely away from the Elder Dragon, which they were able to claim. An extremely clutch base defence from Crownie kept BDS in the game, but a late-game Baron take from XL was the straw that broke BDS' back. The additional lane pressure enabled them to set up around Elder Drake and claim it for the second time uncontested, leading to a final push for the win.

G2 (2-0) vs AST (0-2) (G2 win)

G2: Karma; Kindred; Zac; Varus; Ashe

AST: Aatrox; Sejuani; Sylas; Caitlyn; Lux

A teamfight towards the end of the laning phase catapulted G2 in the lead with some ridiculous outplays, and this transitioned into an exemplary showcase of macro pressure in the mid game. G2 claimed Dragon Soul point using this pressure and later forced AST's hand in a fight around Baron. G2 aced AST and claimed the objective, moving to the Dragon and claiming Ocean Soul before closing out the game.

KOI (2-0) vs FNC (0-2) (FNC win)

KOI: Jax; Sejuani; Ryze; Jhin; Rakan

FNC: Gragas; Maokai; Jayce; Sivir; Ashe

Both junglers ganked bot early, resulting in both supports dying. An early roam top from Trymbi led to Wunder's death, and he was systematically kept out of the game by KOI with repeated roams and ganks. In the mid game, FNC found routes back in with a won fight around the bot tier one tower, which gave them the pressure needed to claim the second Rift Herald. Some great ultimates from Wunder throughout the game led to FNC winning team fights that they shouldn't have been able to, and eventually the gold lead flipped. A late teamfight around Dragon resulted in a triple kill for Rekkles and FNC claimed the Mountain Soul, following it up with Baron shortly after and using this tempo to end the game.

MAD (2-0) vs VIT (2-0) (VIT win)

MAD: Gnar; Wukong; Viktor; Lucian; Lulu

VIT: K'Sante; Vi; Azir; Ezreal; Nami

MAD looked considerably less controlled in the early game than their previous performances, and some bad calls enabled Perkz and Bo to pull ahead. An early teamfight resulted in four kills for two in favour of VIT. VIT won team fights throughout the game from this point onwards, eventually claiming Baron and ending the game with relative ease.

