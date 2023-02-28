LEC Winter Season: Playoffs Results and Roundup

HQ

It was the final week of the 2023 LEC Winter Split, and teams were battling it out for a chance at the title. There were a lot of close and exciting series, and MAD Lions made a great run to the finals, but were stomped down by a title-winning G2 Esports roster.

Lower Bracket Semi-final

MAD v SK

Game 1: MAD win

MAD: K'Sante; Elise; Zoe; Sivir; Karma

SK: Gnar; Gragas; Jayce; Varus; Soraka

MAD's laners were solo killing their counterparts on the top half of the map, and MAD were playing team fights a lot better and had better macro play. MAD got a Mountain Soul, and converted this to Baron to press for the win.

Game 2: SK win

SK: Gnar; Sejuani; Akali; Zeri; Lulu

MAD: K'Sante; Vi; Kassadin; Lucian; Nami

MAD had an early lead bot, whereas SK had a lead top. In the mid-late game Sertuss was monstrous in team fights, and Exakick and Doss turned it around as SK beat back MAD.

Game 3: MAD win

MAD: Jayce; Vi; Gragas; Draven; Nautilus

SK: Ornn; Wukong; Azir; Lucian; Nami

MAD came alive and were winning every lane, especially through bot. Carzzy and Hylissang and Chasy had an insane game, building insurmountable leads.

Game 4: SK win

SK: Sion; Elise; Azir; Aphelios; Lulu

MAD: K'Sante; Gragas; Viktor; Lucian; Nami

SK coordinated well around the map, and the bot lane was very back and forth and volatile. Exakick was monstrous in the late game and carried SK through some hard team fights.

Game 5: MAD win

MAD: Jayce; Elise; Gragas; Tristana; Rell

SK: Renekton; Sejuani; Zoe; Lucian; Nami

Chasy built a huge early lead top, and bot was back and forth and bloody. Elyoya was playing proactively, and Nisqy was having a great game too. In the mid-late game MAD were able to run SK down with the push pressure built from their leads in lane.

Riot Games

Lower Bracket Final

KOI v MAD

Game 1: KOI win

KOI: K'Sante; Elise; Tristana; Kalista; Leona

MAD: Sion; Gragas; Yasuo; Varus; Karma

All lanes were in favour of KOI due to some great picks and early skirmishes. Larssen went godlike on Tristana, and after some hectic base defences KOI eventually closed out the game.

Game 2: MAD win

MAD: Jayce; Vi; Gragas; Aphelios; Thresh

KOI: Ornn; Wukong; Sylas; Varus; Heimerdinger

KOI's botlane were having a great game and building a solid lead, but this was matched by Elyoya and Chasy. Chasy kept MAD alive in a bloody and even mid-late game, and eventually MAD outscaled KOI and started winning team fights consistently.

Game 3: MAD win

KOI: K'Sante; Elise; Tristana; Varus; Janna

MAD: Gnar; Sejuani; Sylas; Aphelios; Rell

Early bot and mid leads for KOI, countered by a top lead for MAD. In team fights, MAD's deathball comp was more impactful, and Carzzy really stepped up. A huge Gnar ult from Chasy sealed the game-winning teamfight.

Game 4: MAD win

KOI: Gnar; Xin Zhao; Azir; Ezreal; Karma

MAD: Irelia; Vi; Gragas; Aphelios; Nautilus

MAD were winning every lane early, with a huge lead for Chasy. KOI were able to find mid game leads on their mid and bot laners, but in late game team fights MAD's overwhelming top side lead was too much as Nisqy and Carzzy had enough time to scale and overcome KOI's small leads over them.

Riot Games

Grand Final

G2 v MAD

Game 1: G2 win

G2: Kled; Maokai; Cassiopeia; Varus; Heimerdinger

MAD: Jayce; Gragas; Viktor; Sivir; Ashe

G2's top side steadily built a lead, and Mikyx roamed around the map assisting G2's lanes. G2 were much more proactive on objectives, leading to Cloud Soul and a Baron push for game.

Game 2: G2 win

MAD: Fiora; Sejuani; Cassiopeia; Varus; Braum

G2: Jax; Gragas; Kled; Samira; Jarvan IV

A big early bot lane lead for Hans Sama due to a double kill, and G2 leveraged their early pressure across lanes very well, although Chasy was winning out top. Yike and Hans Sama built giant leads and MAD couldn't touch them in team fights.

Game 3: G2 win

MAD: Jayce; Wukong; Gragas; Zeri; Yuumi

G2: Olaf; Vi; Taliyah; Sivir; Heimerdinger

MAD were winning early in the top side of the map, whereas G2 were winning through bot. Mikyx used this advantage to roam around the map and aid his lanes. MAD put up a convincing fight, but once G2's front to back comp was properly online Hans Sama looked unstoppable.

Riot Games

With the Winter Split now in the books, all eyes are on the Spring Split, which will be starting as soon as March 11.