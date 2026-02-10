LEC Versus 2026: The playoffs bracket is set with eight teams left in contention

HQ

The first major tournament of the League of Legends EMEA Championship season is well underway. Already the LEC Versus has concluded its group portion and is ready to commence the playoffs round where eight teams will battle it out in a double-elimination bracket in the hopes of securing a ticket to the international First Stand 2026 tournament in mid-to-late March.

With this being the case, you might be interested in knowing which teams remain alive and how the first round of the playoffs has been seeded. If so, we have that information for you below.

LEC Versus 2026 remaining teams:



Karmine Corp



GiantX



Team Heretics



G2 Esports



Natus Vincere



Fnatic



Team Vitality



Movistar KOI



LEC Versus 2026 playoffs opening round matches:



Karmine Corp vs. GiantX



Team Heretics vs. G2 Esports



Natus Vincere vs. Fnatic



Team Vitality vs. Movistar KOI



Again, it's a double-elimination format meaning each team can lose one match and continue to remain alive in the event. A second loss will mean being knocked out. As for when the LEC Versus returns, the games above will be played from February 16, with the tournament to conclude with its grand final on March 1.