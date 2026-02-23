LEC Versus 2026: Only four teams remain with four matches left to be played

HQ

We're now in the final stages of the LEC Versus 2026 event, a tournament that brings together the LEC organisations and a handful of ERL squads for an event that sets the precedent for the full season to come.

So far, much of the tournament has already concluded as only four teams remain in contention and expected to play in the four upcoming games until a victor is decided. Over the past weekend, four teams were knocked out, with Team Heretics, Fnatic, Natus Vincere, and Team Vitality all heading home. This leaves just four squads who are seeded into the final games as seen below.

Upper Bracket Final - February 23:



G2 Esports vs. Movistar KOI at 15:45 GMT/16:45 CET



Lower Bracket Semifinal - February 27:



GiantX vs. Karmine Corp at 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET



Lower Bracket Final - February 28:



Loser of Upper Bracket Final vs. Winner of Lower Bracket Semifinal at 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET



Grand Final - March 1:



Winner of Upper Bracket Final vs. Winner of Lower Bracket Final at 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET



Who do you think will go the distance?