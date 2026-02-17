LEC Versus 2026: Natus Vincere and Movistar KOI begin playoffs campaign with victories

HQ

As the LEC Versus tournament in competitive League of Legends uses a double-elimination format for the playoffs phase, no team has been eliminated as of yet. However, two organisations are in dire straits already, following both Team Vitality and Fnatic losing their opening matches in the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals.

Natus Vincere was the one that handed Fnatic an early loss, battering the team in a 2-0 fashion. Following up to this, Movistar KOI made short work of Team Vitality, overcoming the organisation in a 2-0 fashion as well.

The rather cruel part of these results is that both the winners will now face each other in the Upper Bracket Semifinal for a ticket to the Upper Bracket Final, while the losers take on one another in the Lower Bracket Round 1 where the loser is eliminated from the tournament for good. These two matches won't happen for a few days, as the next round of action revolves around the other two Upper Bracket Quarterfinals, where later today Karmine Corp face GiantX and Team Heretics will battle it out with G2 Esports.

Are you surprised by any of these results?