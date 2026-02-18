LEC Versus 2026: Karmine Corp and G2 Esports secure victories in first round of the playoffs

HQ

The first round of the LEC Versus playoffs has come to a close. Following our report yesterday, now the other half of the bracket has been ticked off, and it has seen both Karmine Corp and G2 Esports start their playoffs with a victory.

Karmine Corp defeated GiantX in a 2-0 fashion, while G2 Esports overcame Team Heretics in a 2-0 result too. This means both victors will battle it out in the next phase of the Upper Bracket for one of two spots in the Upper Bracket Final.

As for the losers, both GiantX and Team Heretics fall to the Lower Bracket, where the two organisations must now face each other to avoid being eliminated. There are no second chances for either team now, and the winner will survive and the loser will head home at the first available opportunity.

The next LEC Versus games will take place later this week on February 20, and as for what to expect, you can see the fixtures below.

Upper Bracket Semifinals (February 20):



Natus Vincere vs. Movistar KOI at 15:45 GMT/16:45 CET



Karmine Corp vs. G2 Esports at 17:30 GMT/18:30 CET



Lower Bracket Round 1 (February 21):