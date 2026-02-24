LEC Versus 2026: G2 Esports punches Grand Final ticket with dominant win over Movistar KOI

HQ

Yesterday, we touched on the many eliminations that had happened at the LEC Versus 2026 tournament over the past weekend, noting at the time that only four teams remained in contention for the trophy with four total games left as well. One of these matches was played last night, meaning just three games are now left, with one team already confirmed for the Grand Final.

After a very dominant performance in the Upper Bracket Final, G2 Esports has secured its Grand Final spot by defeating Movistar KOI in a convincing 3-0 fashion. This result means that G2 Esports does not play another match until March 1, wherein the last surviving team out of GiantX, Karmine Corp, and Movistar KOI will be seeded against them, where the only First Stand Tournament slot from the EMEA division will be on the line.

With this being said, here are the remaining fixtures for LEC Versus 2026.

Lower Bracket Semifinal - February 27:



GiantX vs. Karmine Corp at 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET



Lower Bracket Final - February 28:



Movistar KOI vs. Winner of Lower Bracket Semifinal at 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET



Grand Final - March 1:



G2 Esports vs. Winner of Lower Bracket Final at 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET



Who is your favourite to win the tournament now?