LEC to shift to a three-split format in 2025

HQ

Riot Games will be making a bunch of changes to the League of Legends EMEA Championship for the 2025 season. We can expect the league to shift away from its two-split setup and instead move to a three-split format, where each split will utilise a new format with the Winter season boasting a Fearless Draft and the Spring and Summer seasons targeting best-of-threes.

Each of the three splits will be looking to crown a separate champion and provide a gateway to international tournament qualification, with the final Summer season featuring an LEC Roadshow again that will take the action out and about around the continent.

As per additional changes, the LEC will remove its Championship Points and Season Finals all in an effort to offer higher stakes on a split-by-split basis.

Riot also plans to bring the LEC to more fans with road matches during the Spring season where there will be 1-2 local events held. Further details for this will be unveiled in due time.

Lastly, Riot promises that the 2025 LEC season will see action held on live patches going forward, however Playoffs will use an older patch to retain competitive integrity.

As per when the LEC will return, the first match will be on January 18.