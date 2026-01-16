LEC to host five Roadtrips in 2026

HQ

The LEC is almost back. The premier EMEA League of Legends division kicks off tomorrow with the Versus season, an event that will set the precedent for the first of five total Roadtrips planned for the coming season.

As confirmed by Riot Games, we can expect lots of trips around Europe showcasing the best that competitive League of Legends has to offer. This will begin with the LEC Versus Finals between February 27 and March 1 at the Olimpic Arena in Badalona, Spain, but will then be followed by options co-hosted by organisations Karmine Corp and Movistar KOI.

Both teams will host a Spring and Summer Roadtrip, with Movistar KOI sticking with its Spanish heritage to offer a Spring event between May 8-10 at the Madrid Arena in the Spanish capital, all before the Summer event between September 4-6 at the same venue. Karmine Corp will tap into its French roots and feature a Spring event at the Les Arenes in Évry-Courcouronnes just outside of Paris between April 24-26. The Summer option is yet to be confirmed but a reasonable guess is that it'll occur in France too.

Lastly, the Summer Finals will take to the road too. We don't have firm information on this either, but Riot does promise "sold-out crowds, thunderous support, and a chance to experience the very best of LoL EMEA esports."

Will you be attending any of the LEC Roadtrips in 2026?