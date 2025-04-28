LEC Summer Finals to head to Madrid, Spain

HQ

Riot Games has announced the dates and the host city and venue for the upcoming League of Legends EMEA Championship Summer Finals. The tournament will take place between September 26-28 and will see the best LEC teams looking to secure a trophy and also net last available slots at the international World Championship that happens in autumn.

The LEC Summer Finals will take place in Madrid, Spain at Caja Mágica, but this won't be all that Riot is offering up to fans as the event will be accompanied by the LEC XPO fan event that will take place at the Plaza de España.

With the Summer Finals happening on Spanish soil, the in-house language for the event will be Spanish too, with online broadcasts and streams featuring a variety of localised alternatives.

We're told that tickets for this event will go on sale from May 12 at 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST, with prices ranging from €30 all the way up to €109 for the best seats over the entire weekend.

As for what the LEC XPO, which does not require a ticket, will offer to fans, Riot adds: "The LEC XPO has long been the go-to spot for die-hard fans and curious newcomers alike: a place to connect with all things League, meet your favourite LEC teams, and dive into activities from our partners. In short? Everything you love about League of Legends and the LEC ecosystem, all under one plaza, for the ultimate fan experience."

