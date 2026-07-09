LEC Summer Finals 2026 will be heading to Nice, France

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While much of the attention in the world of competitive League of Legends is currently directed at the Mid-Season Invitational, which will conclude this weekend, it will be followed by the second round of regional seasonal play for the 2026 season. For the LEC, we're expecting the Summer Season to run between July 24 and August 30, and it'll be followed by the Summer Playoffs, where teams will be aiming to snag one of three Worlds 2026 slots.

With this being the case, Riot Games has now confirmed the date, location, and venue for the LEC Summer Finals 2026, with this action looking to head to the French Riviera to occur at the Palais Nikaia in Nice, France between September 18-20.

It's mentioned that general sale for the tickets will go on-sale as of tomorrow, July 10, from 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST, and once again Riot does intend to offer travel packages, weekend passes, and a variety of ticket options too.