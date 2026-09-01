LEC Summer 2026: The Playoffs are coming up, here's the bracket

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The Group Stage has concluded in the LEC's Summer 2026 season and this means all eyes are on the Playoffs, which are immensely important as they will determine the three organisations representing the LEC at Worlds 2026. To this end, with only six teams progressing to the Playoffs, four teams have been knocked out, including Fnatic, SK Gaming, Team Heretics, and Shifters.

As for the Playoffs bracket, the matches are stretched over several weeks and use a double-elimination format, meaning most teams do get a second chance unless they start in the Lower Bracket, of which there are two beginning in such a place. To this end, the bracket can be seen below.

LEC Summer Upper Bracket Semifinals (September 5):



Team Vitality vs. G2 Esports at 11:00 BST/12:00 CEST



Karmine Corp vs. GiantX at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST



LEC Summer Upper Bracket Final (September 6):



Winner of KC/GiantX vs. Winner of Vitality/G2 at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST



LEC Summer Lower Bracket Quarterfinals:



Loser of KC/GiantX vs. Natus Vincere at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST on September 11



Loser of Vitality/G2 vs. Movistar KOI at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST on September 12



LEC Summer Lower Bracket Semifinal (September 18):



Teams TBC - 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST



LEC Summer Lower Bracket Final (September 19):



Teams TBC - 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST



LEC Summer Grand Final (September 20):