LEC Summer 2026: G2 Esports punches ticket to Playoffs Grand Finals

HQ

We're still just shy of two weeks away from the LEC's 2026 season coming to a close, as the Playoffs Grand Final won't be held until September 20. Despite this being the case, already the Upper Bracket for the event has come to a close, meaning two teams now have a fortnight-wait until they play their next matches.

Over the past weekend, the Upper Bracket concluded in its entirety, with the Upper Bracket Final seeing G2 Esports defeat Karmine Corp in a 3-1 manner. This result means G2 Esports has already secured a Grand Finals ticket, while Karmine Corp drops down into the Lower Bracket Final and awaits a competitor.

As a result, both G2 Esports and Karmine Corp are confirmed as representatives for the LEC at Worlds 2026, as the two Grand Finals teams and the Lower Bracket Final loser will all progress to the coming international tournament.

Looking to the immediate future, this coming weekend will see much of the Lower Bracket wrapping up, with the four other teams whittled down to one survivor, who will face Karmine Corp first (and will secure the other Worlds ticket for getting so far). As for the fixtures lined-up, check this out below.

Lower Bracket Quarterfinals:



GiantX vs. Natus Vincere at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST on September 11



Team Vitality vs. Movistar KOI at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST on September 12



Lower Bracket Semifinal:



Winner of Quarterfinal #1 vs. Winner of Quarterfinal #2 at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST on September 18



Lower Bracket Final:



Karmine Corp vs. Winner of Lower Bracket Semifinal at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST on September 19



Grand Final: